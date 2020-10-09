Alleged Fuel Oil Tank Explosion Causes Major Fire in Residential Area in Beirut - Photos, Video

A fuel oil tank exploded on 9 October in the Tarik al-Jadida residential area in western Beirut, Lebanese media reported, citing witnesses.
As a result of the explosion, a strong fire broke out. Fire brigades have promptly arrived at the scene to fight the flames.
Lebanese Army soldiers and civil defence volunteers have started to evacuate people from nearby houses. According to preliminary data, there are several victims and they are receiving help from medical workers from the Lebanese Red Cross Society.
Numerous photos and videos of the fire, black plumes of smoke, as well as firefighters working at the scene have emerged online.
— Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) October 9, 2020
— Hashem Osseiran (@HashemOsseiran) October 9, 2020
— Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) October 9, 2020
انفجار خزان مازوت #طريق_الجديدة #بيروت #لبنان_يحترق pic.twitter.com/CguZMseK9m— Beirut Tweets (@BeyTweets) October 9, 2020
من شدة الانفجار لم يستطيع احد تحديد المكان الصحيح للانفجار وتضرر عدد كبير من المحال والابنية pic.twitter.com/aOtzbqxN6o— Jaras Scoop FM (@jarasscoop) October 9, 2020
On 15 September, a fire broke out in a shopping mall in the centre of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, although no one was injured. On 10 September, another fire occurred at oil and tire depots at the port.
A devastating blast in Beirut’s port on 4 August damaged around half of the city, killing at least 190 people and injuring thousands of others.
