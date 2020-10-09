Israeli Soldiers Put Out Major Wildfires in West Bank - Photos

Israeli soldiers have had to assist firefighters due to major wildfires in the West Bank settlement of Kfar HaOranim.
"Dozens of IDF fighters were called in to help evacuate the residents following a fire that broke out in the village of Kfar HaOranim in the area of the Ephraim Regional Brigade. The troops work in cooperation with the firefighters and police forces and help put out the fire. A situation assessment is currently underway, headed by the commander of the Ephraim Brigade, Colonel Yiftach Nurkin", a tweet by the IDF says.
עשרות לוחמי צה"ל הוקפצו לסייע בפינוי התושבים בעקבות שריפה שפרצה ביישוב כפר האורנים שבמרחב החטיבה המרחבית ״אפרים״.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 9, 2020
הלוחמים עובדים בשיתוף פעולה עם לוחמי האש וכוחות משטרה ומסייעים בכיבוי השריפה.
בשעה זו מתקיימת הערכת מצב בראשות מפקד חטיבת ״אפרים״, אלוף-משנה יפתח נורקין pic.twitter.com/SXEtRY8N5G
Photos shared by the army show soldiers helping to contain the blaze in various ways.
