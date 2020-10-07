Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Launched Toward Kingdom - SPA

Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone in the Yemeni airspace, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, a coalition's spokesman, said Wednesday, cited by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
According to his statement, the drone was launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi Kingdom "to target civilian objects".
The statement on the drone interception comes after Tuesday's announcement that the coalition forces detected and destroyed what they described as "a Houthi explosive-laden boat" in the waters of the Red Sea near the Salif port.
Recently, the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis report multiple drone or missile attacks that have been occuring amid the armed conflict in Yemen between the government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and Houthi rebels.
Yemen has been engulfed in the confrontation for over five years, and the Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out military operations against the Houthi militia group since 2015 after the request by Hadi.
