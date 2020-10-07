Register
06:22 GMT07 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants hold up their guns during a rally to mark the 25th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, on October 4, 2012.

    Palestinian Who Lost His Daughter in Gun Violence Slams Gaza for Failing to Stop Bloodshed

    © AFP 2020 / MAHMUD HAMS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080690782_0:43:2756:1593_1200x675_80_0_0_6f5179884a6319ce1270b8b23c7c2732.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202010071080690562-palestinian-who-lost-his-daughter-in-gun-violence-slams-gaza-for-failing-to-stop-bloodshed/

    The year 2020 has seen a surge in gun violence in the Gaza Strip, with a local NGO registering 13 accidents involving illicit weapons since the beginning of the year. And although the enclave's security forces are trying to contain the spread of the phenomenon, unlicensed guns continue to claim the lives of civilians.

    Mohammed Al Bilbisi from the city of Gaza has never considered the Strip a safe haven but the outbreak of the coronavirus has only made the situation worse.

    For Mohammed the situation spiralled out of control in late July, when he lost his three-year-old daughter as a result of the gun violence that has been raging in the enclave.

    "My daughter was playing outside of our house while we were inside. Suddenly we heard an exchange of fire and when we rushed out, we saw that our child was covered in blood", he recalled.

    Although Mohammed did manage to get his daughter to a local hospital, the doctors couldn't do much to save her, shattering the couple's life.

    "The wounds are still fresh. I remember her words and her smiles and I struggle to understand why she is not around with us anymore".

    Everyone's to Blame

    Blaming her death on the government in Gaza for "failing to address the issue", Mohammed is also pointing the finger at "all the Palestinian factions" who allow their members to keep illegal arms.

    According to Palestinian legislation, only members of the security apparatus are entitled to carry arms. The act of possessing illegal weapons is punishable by law and those caught might face heavy fines and up to three years in jail, provided they haven't killed anyone or didn't cause any injury.

    In reality, however, Gaza's security apparatus is struggling to control the amount of weapons floating around or punish those, who obstruct public order, thus bolstering those groups and families that possess illegal weapons.

    Israel Police squad car
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Gellerj / Israel Police squad car
    Despite High Number of Licenses, Israel Won't Join Club of Countries Known for Gun Violence
    The problem of illicit arms is nothing new in Gaza. Local authorities have made multiple attempts to address the issue in the past.

    In 2003, for example, several years before Hamas took over the Strip, the Palestinian Authority launched a campaign that aimed at collecting all of the illegal arms in the enclave. Back then they arrested more than 20 culprits but it didn't deter others. Nor did it solve the problem.

    Years later, in 2014, the Egyptian Army, which had long been concerned with the smuggling of illicit weapons through its territory, destroyed a number of tunnels that were owned by Gazan families, who used them to import unlicensed arms from Egypt into the enclave and then sell them to citizens for personal protection purposes. But just like previous attempts, those efforts too were largely futile.

    Now, this problem has magnified itself and is a burden on Gaza's authorities. Apart from the Strip having a weapons market, where illicit arms are sold undercover, unlicensed guns are also offered on social media pages, luring customers with appealing deals.

    The Facebook page Gaza Arms Market, for instance, has more than a thousand followers and it is where Gazans can choose from a selection of pistols, machine guns, and even grenades.

    Casualties Continue to Mount

    This "abundance" comes at a price. According to the Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, 2020 has registered a rise in the amount of accidents involving illegal arms.

    Since January the NGO has registered 13 such cases, compared to 9 such accidents last year.

    Addressing the issue, Gaza police spokesman Ayman Al Batniji acknowledged the problem in the Strip and put the surge down to the "harsh reality Gazans have been living under".

    "Most of the criminals were under psychological pressure because of the deteriorating situation in the Strip, and it is normal that when people live under instability, crime rates only go up", he explained, adding that the police are doing everything they can to arrest the perpetrators and confiscate their weapons.

    But for Mohammed these measures are simply not enough. Those responsible for the killing of his daughter have never been found, and the man believes that even if they do face trial one day, Palestinian law, "coupled with unfair traditions, will not give them the sentence they deserve".

    "Even if they find them and arrest them, they will be thrown into a cell for a limited period of time. Then their families will come to me and ask for forgiveness. This is always the case in such stories involving accidents. But nothing will bring my child back".

    Tags:
    gun violence, gun, Palestinians, Gaza Strip, Gaza
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse