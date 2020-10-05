Rocket Alarm Sirens Sound in Israeli Settlement of Kerem Shalom, IDF Says

"Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom," the IDF said.
In a later statement, the IDF said that a single rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel.
"Following the previous message about sirens being triggered, one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the territory of Israel," the IDF stated.
Terrorists in Gaza just fired 1 rocket into Israel. pic.twitter.com/C7xOumMwLW— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 5, 2020
The Israeli military on September 16 reported that multiple rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces struck a number of Hamas targets in response.
