Register
10:46 GMT27 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Artistic portrayal of US military bases around Iran.

    Iran’s Rouhani Urges All Mideast Nations Hosting US Forces to Expel Them

    © Photo : Wikimedia Commons / Markusszy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1b/1080586007_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_f58e8e586fe77d05e2902a8166b43621.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202009271080586111-irans-rouhani-urges-all-mideast-nations-hosting-us-forces-to-expel-them/

    Washington beefed up its military presence near Iran earlier this month, deploying a carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf in a move one senior Iranian commander has called “theatrics.” At the same time, the US has been gradually paring down its permanent troop presence in Iraq amid constant attacks on its interests.

    US forces in the Middle East undermine stability and security, and all regional nations where American troops are based should make a concerted effort to expel them, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said.

    “We have always made our position clear: We regard the presence of the US armed forces in the region, whether in Iraq, Afghanistan or the countries of the southern Persian Gulf area as detrimental to regional security and stability,” Rouhani said, speaking to Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Saturday.

    “It is up to every country where Americans are present to push for their expulsion from the region,” Rouhani added, praising the Iraqi parliament’s “positive step” in demanding for the complete withdrawal of US troops from the country in January.

    Iraq’s parliament overwhelmingly supported a bill calling for the expulsion of US troops from the country in the wake of the assassination of a senior Iranian commander and a senior Baghdad-allied militia leader in the Iraqi capital in a US drone strike in January.

    Emphasizing Iran’s support for Iraq’s sovereignty and unity, Rouhani said that Tehran has already provided substantive support to Baghdad in the fight against the Daesh (ISIS)* terrorists, which he called “the best example” of cooperation between the two countries.

    “We have always stood by the Iraqi people and the country’s legitimate government,” he said.

    Iraqi army with Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) gather during fighting with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Tal Afar, Iraq, August 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Iraqi army with Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) gather during fighting with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Tal Afar, Iraq, August 24, 2017

    The Islamic Republic provided extensive logistical, advisory and arms support to a 40 militia-strong Iraqi state-sponsored military unit collectively known as the Popular Mobilization Force (PMF) during the 2014-2017 military operation against Daesh. Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general assassinated in the US drone strike in January, was among the Iranian commanders assisting in training and advising the PMF.

    Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani suggested that Iran and Iraq should continue to strengthen their cooperation politically, economically and culturally.

    Hussein arrived in Tehran on Saturday for a two-day visit aimed at further improving relations and cooperation, including in border support, trade ties, transportation, and the implementation of previously signed agreements.

    Washington began withdrawing its estimated 5,200 troops stationed in Iraq in March, transferring control of bases to Iraqi forces amid constant rocket attacks on the fortified positions where Coalition forces operate. On March 19, the Pentagon transferred the al-Qaim base in western Iraq to Baghdad.  US forces left the Qayyarah Airfield West and K-1 air bases in northern Iraq the same month. In April, the coalition handed the Al-Taqaddum Air Base over to Iraqi forces. In August, US forces withdrew from Camp Taji outside Baghdad, and announced a cut in troop numbers from 5,200 3,500. Earlier this month, the military confirmed plans to pare down its presence to 3,000 personnel, with some 2,200 troops expected to leave before the end of September.

    The Pentagon has claimed throughout that the accelerated withdrawal had nothing to do with the attacks on its interests. In May however, a Military Times story citing an inspector general report found that the threat of attack by ‘Iranian proxies’ was a factor in speeding up the Iraq withdrawal.

    Soldier of the Iraqi army
    © AFP 2020 / HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI
    Iraqi Soldier Injured by Blast That Hit International Coalition Convoy
    The Iraqi government has engaged in negotiations with Washington to accelerate the withdrawal, with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visiting Washington last month to discuss the matter.

    On Sunday, AFP reported, citing unnamed officials, that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Iraqi President Barham Saleh last week and threatened to close the US embassy in Baghdad amid the constant attacks on US forces in the country.

    “The Americans aren’t just angry. They’re really, really, really angry,” an Iraqi official told the news agency. “The honeymoon is over,” another reportedly said.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Iran Intends to Cooperate With Russia on COVID-19 Vaccine Production, Envoy Reveals
    Venezuela Slams US as ‘Greatest Threat to World Peace and Stability’ Amid New Iran, Cuba Sanctions
    Iran Building Drone and Missile-Carrying, Electronic Warfare Capable Warship, Commander Reveals
    Tehran Accuses Trump of Being Even More of a Threat to Iran Than Saddam Hussein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
    Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse