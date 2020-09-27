Five Militants Die in Explosion While Planning Terrorist Attack in Iraq, Security Forces Say

The vehicle exploded in the town of Rutba in Iraq’s western Al Anbar province, at a hiding spot of the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), the security forces said.
"As a result, five militants who were mounting the explosive device were killed," the statement from the Iraqi security forces says.
A week ago, Iraqi media reported that security forces had stopped a series of terrorist attacks across the country and detained a Daesh ringleader.
Iraqi authorities announced the country’s full liberation from Daesh in late 2017. However, government forces continue operations against separate terrorist cells that remain active in certain parts of the country.
