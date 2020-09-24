Sculpture in Central Tel Aviv Adorned With Images of Masked People Amid COVID-19 Surge

The sculpture on the Hamiba square in central Tel Aviv is comprised of three steel rims with a diameter of five meters (16.40 feet). The municipality staff attached images of a man, woman and child in masks to all of the discs.
עיריית תל אביב- יפו עיטרה במהלך הלילה את הפסל התרוממות של מנשה קדישמן בכיכר התרבות (הבימה) בדמויות עטויות במסכות. זאת, כחלק ממאמצי העירייה לעודד את הציבור הרחב לעטות מסיכה על הפנים ובכך לשמור על בריאות הציבור ולהוריד את רמת התחלואה בעיר. @N12News pic.twitter.com/jULXmyvKWv— אור רביד | Or Ravid (@OrRavid) September 24, 2020
"The initiative is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to encourage people to wear masks, to defend public health and reduce the incidence in the city," the mayor's office said.
זהו תל אביב בוטלה, מי מצטרף אלי למצוא עיר חלופית? pic.twitter.com/4bh6IQ6GLm— Dan Azaryad (@dan_azaryad) September 24, 2020
Last week, Israel became the first country to impose a second coronavirus-related lockdown, which is due to end on 10 October with the possibility for further extension. The restrictions are being tightened amid the ongoing surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, with the total of them in Israel having recently surpassed 200,000.
Later on Thursday, Israel’s Knesset is set to vote on a package of stricter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, which are due to go into effect on September 25 for two weeks.
