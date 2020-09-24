Register
10:47 GMT24 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Arab League member states at a summit at a Red Sea resort agree to form a joint inter-Arab military peacekeeping force.

    Mystery Third Nation Set to Join Gulf Sheikdoms in Normalising Ties With Israel, US Envoy Says

    © AP Photo / Ahmed Abdel Fatah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202009241080557904-mystery-third-nation-set-to-join-gulf-sheikdoms-in-normalizing-ties-with-israel-us-envoy-says/

    The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain formally normalised relations with Israel at a ceremony in Washington last week, becoming the first pair of Arab states in the Persian Gulf region to do so, and the third and fourth Arab states overall to establish ties with the Jewish State since its creation in 1948.

    Another Arab country is expected to normalise ties with Israel in the near future, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft has said.

    “Our plan is to bring in more countries; we will have more being announced very soon,” Craft said, speaking to the Saudi-owned news channel Al Arabiya on Wednesday. “Well it could be today – there will be one in the next day or two,” she added.

    The diplomat did not specify which country it could be, but hinted that “obviously, we would welcome Saudi Arabia to be next.”

    Craft also suggested that the goal of the US normalisation diplomacy was to prevent Iran from “exploit[ing] the goodwill” of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, and to show Iranians “that people really want peace in the Middle East, and they are part of this peace”.

    Last week, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen indicated that a normalisation deal between Tel Aviv and Riyadh “could happen”, but refrained from commenting on whether he had held any secret meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the matter.

    Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel as the countries announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. In a nationally broadcast statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the full and official peace with the UAE would lead to cooperation in many spheres between the countries and a wonderful future for citizens of both countries.
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    'There Will Be Peace': Trump Predicts Saudi Arabia, Iran Will Join UAE-Israel Deal
    Earlier this month, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said Riyadh would like to see a “just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue”, including the creation of a Palestinian state within the borders as they were in 1967, in line with the Saudi-sponsored Arab Peace Initiative of 2002. His comments followed reports that King Salman had held telephone talks with US President Donald Trump, in which he outlined Palestinian statehood as a condition for peace between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

    Israel’s PM Set for Meeting With Sudanese Officials

    In a related development, Israel’s i24NEWS has reported, citing unnamed sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Sovereignty Council Chairman Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan were going to meet in Uganda ‘in the coming days’ for talks.

    Al-Burhan travelled to the UAE earlier this week for talks with US officials, with the issue of normalising ties with Tel Aviv one of the topics discussed.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Sudanese officials last month. During the negotiations, Pompeo urged Khartoum to normalise ties with Tel Aviv, hinting that Washington would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terror if it did so.

    Leaders from Sudan’s transitional government , which took power following a military coup d’état in 2019, told their US counterparts that they do not have the mandate to establish ties with Israel, citing the country’s gradual transition to democracy, which is expected to be completed by 2022.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse