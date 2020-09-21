Register
18:54 GMT21 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Hezbollah supporter holds pictures of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah leaders, Abbas al-Moussawi, Ragheb Harb and Imad Mughniyeh and the end of a 40-day Muslim mourning period for Soleimani, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

    Iran's Zarif Says 'Book Not Closed' on Avenging Soleimani Assassination

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (145)
    490
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080451183_0:70:3072:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_23f53ada8826cc0d0b5401decfbd6c37.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202009211080529330-irans-zarif-says-book-not-closed-on-avenging-soleimani-assassination/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a virtual think tank event on Monday said Tehran has not closed the book on the possibility of retaliating for the US assassination of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

    "I am not in the business of making threats, but the book is not closed", Zarif said during a Council on Foreign Relations virtual event when asked about Iran retaliating over Soleimani’s assassination.

    Zarif added that the Iranian general was a hero to many in the region because of his role in combating terrorists, most notably Daesh*, and many still want answers for his death.

    A Hezbollah supporter holds pictures of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah leaders, Abbas al-Moussawi, Ragheb Harb and Imad Mughniyeh and the end of a 40-day Muslim mourning period for Soleimani, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Nasrallah said U.S. President Donald Trump declared war on the Middle East when the U.S. assassinated Soleimani and when the White House announced its plan to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He called on all to resist U.S. influence and its troops presence.
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death
    Over the weekend, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said that Tehran is committed to enacting revenge against those responsible for the death of Soleimani. Hossein’s comments were prompted by a Politico report that claimed Tehran has been plotting an assassination attempt on the US ambassador in South Africa as part of plans to avenge the general’s killing.

    On 3 January, Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran, and several other members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in a US drone strike on the outskirts of Baghdad. The killing prompted Tehran to launch missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.

    After the assassination, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all the foreign forces from the country and suspend NATO operations.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (145)
    Tags:
    Qasem Soleimani, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Assassination, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse