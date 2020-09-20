5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkish Province of Nigde

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has been registered in Bor, the Turkish province of Nigde, Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said on Sunday.
The quake occurred at a depth of 6.97 kilometres, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) added.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the shake struck 41 kilometres south of Aksaray and was felt in the regions nearby, including Aksaray itself, Kayseri, Konya, and Adana.
M5.1 #earthquake (#deprem) strikes 41 km S of #Aksaray (#Turkey) 7 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/6pFzVnJ5Ul— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 20, 2020
A video allegedly showing objects trembling at home due to the Sunday earthquake has been shared on social media.
#SONDAKİKA— Ofansif Tweet (@ofansiftweet) September 20, 2020
Niğde 'nin Bor ilçesinde saat 22.08'de 5,1 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi. İşte ilk görüntüler #deprem pic.twitter.com/JEB1lzq5Xw
