15:00 GMT18 September 2020
    Peaceful protests against Manama’s normalization deal with Israel are continuing across Bahrain

    Bahrain Beefs Up Security as Israel Peace Deal Protests Set to Enter Second Week – Photos, Video

    © Photo : LuaLuaTV/twitter
    Middle East
    by
    Manama made the surprise announcement that it would be joining the United Arab Emirates in normalizing relations with Israel last Friday, with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani joining US, UAE and Israeli officials in Washington for a formal treaty signing ceremony on Tuesday.

    Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Manama and other cities across the tiny kingdom of Bahrain for the sixth straight night on Thursday to express their disapproval of the government’s decision to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

    Images and video published by local media and activists shows protesters carrying signs reading “Down with USA and Israel,” and “No to normalization with the occupying regime,” as well as Bahraini and Palestinian flags, with some demonstrations reportedly featuring people walking over top of giant mock Israeli flags laid down on the pavement.

    At least two protesters are reported to have been arrested.

    Also Thursday, 143 Bahraini religious scholars signed a joint statement voicing their opposition to normalization with Israel, suggesting that “not making peace with the Zionist regime in any form and level is one of the matters of religious evidence and principles of the Islamic and Arab ummah [community].”

    “The agreement to normalize Bahrain’s relations with Israel not only does not reflect the will of the Bahraini people, but also contradicts the Bahraini constitution and its first article,” the letter added, presumably referring to the constitution’s guarantee that Bahrain would remain a “fully sovereign, independent Islamic Arab State…whose territory is part of the great Arab homeland.”

    LuaLuaTV, a Bahraini opposition television channel headquartered in London, says security forces have beefed up their presence across the kingdom amid the protests, posting photos of large convoys of police vehicles traveling and deploying in strategic areas as protests continued into the day on Friday.

    Demonstrations similar to those in Bahrain have been staged in Palestinian territories, Washington, DC, London and other Western cities in recent days.

    US President Donald Trump announced Manama’s intention to establish full diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv last Friday, just days before Emirati and Israeli officials announced their plans to join him in Washington for the signing of their normalization deal. Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani took part in the formal signing of the peace deal, known as the Abraham Accords, on Tuesday.

    Officials from the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza blasted the agreement, describing it as a “betrayal” and another “treacherous stab” in the backs of Palestinians following the UAE deal.

    Yossi Cohen, attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, file photo.
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon
    Mossad Chief Who Secretly Facilitated Israel’s Peace Deals With UAE, Bahrain Says Saudis May Be Next
    Bahrain, a kingdom of 1.5 million people, is situated about 200 km northwest of the UAE in the Persian Gulf. The two Gulf States became the third and fourth Arab nations after Jordan and Egypt to establish ties with Israel since its creation in 1948.

    Both Trump and Israeli officials have repeatedly hinted that more Persian Gulf sheikdoms may soon join Manama and Abu Dhabi in making peace with Tel Aviv, with the US president saying he believes Saudi Arabia may be among the “7 or 8 or 9” countries looking to do so. Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen, who helped facilitate the first clandestine contacts between Israeli and Emirati officials prior to the signing of the Abraham Accords, confirmed in an interview Wednesday that normalization between Riyadh and Tel Aviv “could happen,” but declined to say whether any secret talks were underway.

    18 of the Arab League’s 22 members, including Israel’s Syrian and Lebanese neighbours, continue to have no formal relations with Tel Aviv. The League endorsed the Saudi-led ‘Arab Peace Initiative’, which proposes the creation of a Palestinian State based on the borders as they existed before the Six Day War of June 1967, in 2002.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
