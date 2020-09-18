Iraq's Najaf Security Forces Open Inquiry Into Blast in American University, State Media Says

In line with preliminary information, no one has been injured as a result of the explosion, the city’s police department said, as cited by the news outlet, adding that the building sustained material damage.
An explosive device (IED) targeted the American Institute for Teaching English in Najaf in Iraq, causing building damage pic.twitter.com/9t5Ooofhcc— Exposed Media (@exposed) September 18, 2020
#Breaking_news#Blast_in_Najaf— SadaeMazlomeen صَدائےمَظلُومِین (@SadaeMazlomeen) September 18, 2020
تفجير يستهدف المعهد الامريكي لتعليم اللغة الانجليزية في حي الغدير في #النجف.#نجف_الاشرف_دھماکہ
A bombing targets the American Institute for Teaching English in the Al-Ghadeer neighborhood in Najaf. pic.twitter.com/MpK6Ym6tRj
Early in the day, INA reported the blast in the university's building for English language studies.
