Rocket Hits Near US Embassy in Baghdad, Second In Past Two Days - Photo, Video

A rocket attack hit near the US Embassy in Iraq's capital Baghdad on Wednesday to become the second attack in the area in the past two days.
The latest attack was confirmed by Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto.
A video allegedly showing the aftermath of the rocket attack has been shared by journalist Siddhant Anand on Twitter. However, the authenticity of this video is yet to be confirmed.
Photos of the damage caused by the attack at the scene have also emerged online.
The attack comes just a day after video showed a US-deployed Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system intercepting two Katyusha rockets in the Green Zone.
