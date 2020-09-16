Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip Towards Israel, IDF Says

A bunch of rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, the Israeli Defence Forces said on early Wednesday.
Sirens warning of rocket fire sounded in southern Israel, it added.
🚨 Air-raid sirens are sounding in southern Israel 🚨— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 16, 2020
Meanwhile, alleged footage of the rocket launch from Gaza has been shared on social media.
CCTV footage of the rocket launches from northern Gaza a short while ago pic.twitter.com/gNnq3cAJUq— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 16, 2020
