Register
12:16 GMT14 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israelis take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before his flight to the US to sign an accord with the UAE, near Ben Gurion International Airport, 13 September 2020. The placard in Hebrew reads Did you destroy it alone?

    Protesters Tried to Block Netanyahu's Departure for Signing Peace Deals With Bahrain, UAE

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080451947_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3bb98a7fe021e033a6466259bd7179ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202009141080452162-protesters-tried-to-block-netanyahus-departure-for-signing-peace-deals-with-bahrain-uae/

    The protests emerged in light of the Israeli government's announcement that strict anti-coronavirus measures will be imposed again starting from 18 September due to increasing number of daily COVID-19 infections in the country.

    Several dozen protesters arrived at the Ben-Gurion airport late on Sunday to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's departure to the US, where he is set to meet foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE to sign peace accords with the two countries. The demonstrators sought to prevent Netanyahu's car from reaching the airstrip by blocking the roads to the terminal with their cars, while holding Israeli flags and chanting "we stay at home and so do you".

    The protesters gathered in the wake of Israeli cabinet announcing the renewal of lockdown measures, which will force families to stay within 500 metres of their homes for at least three weeks starting on 18 September in a bid to stop rising numbers of COVID-19 infections. Even though Netanyahu's departure precedes the start of the lockdown and his trip is devoted to solidifying the country's major diplomatic victories, the demonstrators gathered at the airport in a bid to stop the prime minister's departure.

    At least some of the attendees gathered near the airport terminal not only over the looming quarantine, but over criminal charges that Netanyahu has been facing since November 2019. They had a different message for the departing Netanyahu on their placards: "Bon Voyage! Don't come back!"

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    סע ואל תחזור תודה 🙏🏽 #ביביהבייתה #byebyebibi

    Публикация от rotemvo (@rotemvo)

    Some of the protesters brought along a water tank decorated to look like a submarine in an apparent reference to so-called Case 3000, over which, however, Netanyahu had never been indicted. Under Case 3000, the prime minister is suspected of lobbying the Defence Ministry to buy submarines and corvettes for the country from a certain German shipbuilder, purportedly for the personal profits of other people, namely his cousin and lawyer David Shimron.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Simon Kezerman (@kezermans)

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R), Israeli president of the Supreme Court Esther Hayut (C) and Benny Gantz (L), leader of Blue and White party, attend a memorial ceremony for late Israeli president Shimon Peres, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem on September 19, 2019
    © AFP 2020 / GIL COHEN-MAGEN
    What is Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Accused of? A Quick Explainer

    Netanyahu himself denies allegations made over not only Case 3000, but also three other cases under which he had been charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery. He is currently fighting the accusations in court, with his residence and court building being regularly surrounded by protesters demanding his conviction and incarceration.

    Related:

    Live Video: Israeli Protesters Rally Outside Prime Minister Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem
    Protester Dressed as 'Naked Woman' Arrested at Anti-Netanyahu Rally in Jerusalem - Video
    Sara Netanyahu Compares Protests Against Bibi to Sexual Violence
    People Protest in Front of Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem - Video
    Protest Underway in Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Ahead of Netanyahu's Departure to US
    Tags:
    protests, lockdown, Benjamin Netanyahu, COVID-19, coronavirus, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse