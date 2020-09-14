Register
10:45 GMT14 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man wearing a kippah Jewish skullcap arrives at the synagogue in Halle, eastern Germany, on October 10, 2019, one day after the attack where two people were shot dead.

    Excited and Surprised: Bahrain's Tiny Jewish Community Welcomes Deal With Israel

    © AFP 2020 / RONNY HARTMANN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080451574_0:0:3218:1810_1200x675_80_0_0_a4912b980639f06c44d89af37a5edaa8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202009141080450862-excited-and-surprised-bahrains-tiny-jewish-community-welcomes-deal-with-israel/

    The Jews of Bahrain have always been integrated into the local society, says the head of the community, and now, with the peace pact nearing, they feel that the situation will only improve.

    It's been less than a week since Bahrain agreed to normalise relations with Israel, putting an end to decades of animosity and becoming the fourth Arab country to recognise the Jewish state after Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

    But as the countries continue their final preparations for the historic ceremony set to take place in Washington on Tuesday, Bahrain's social media is facing a storm.

    Twitter users have already launched two hashtag campaigns that have gone viral and vented anger at the government for its decision to normalise ties, saying that the pact does not represent them.

    Jewish Roots in Bahrain

    However, there are also those who have embraced the government's decision.

    Ebrahim Nonoo, the head of Bahrain's tiny Jewish community which counts fewer than 50 people, said he was surprised by the move of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

    "When the deal with the UAE was announced, I thought that it was fantastic but I didn't know, when or if it will happen in Bahrain. But when it finally did, I was shocked and excited".
    Ebrahim Nonoo, head of Bahrain's Jewish community
    © Sputnik /
    Ebrahim Nonoo, head of Bahrain's Jewish community

    For Nonoo and other members of the Jewish community, the normalisation agreement will not change much, although it will make it legal for Bahraini Jews to visit Israel.

    Even before the announcement, the Jews of Bahrain enjoyed religious freedom and led a life in accordance with their traditions.

    Unlike the neighbouring UAE, where a significant Jewish presence only emerged some ten years ago, the Jews of Bahrain have been there since the 12th century. Most arrived there looking for trade opportunities that they found in the sale of local pearls.

    Family of Ebrahim Nonoo, head of Bahrain's Jewish community.
    © Sputnik /
    Family of Ebrahim Nonoo, head of Bahrain's Jewish community.

    On the eve of Israel's declaration of independence in 1948, Bahrain had quite a lavishing Jewish community that included more than a thousand members.

    But the outbreak of the Jewish state's independence war and the riots against Jews that followed shortly after made many leave the Gulf country and seek refugee either in the West or in Israel.

    A similar scenario also unfolded after the Six-Day War of 1967. The defeat of the Arab armies stirred an anti-Jewish sentiment and that translated into riots against Bahraini Jews, who decided to leave en masse.

    Total Integration

    Those who did remain received the support of the state. Right now, the Jewish community has a cemetery and even a functioning synagogue that opens its doors during religious holidays or on special occasions like the one that took place in 2019 during the Peace to Prosperity Summit arranged by the US.

    A Jewish cemetery in Bahrain
    © Sputnik /
    A Jewish cemetery in Bahrain

    Nonoo says that apart from enjoying religious freedom, the Jews of Bahrain also feel part and parcel of the country's society, which has cared to integrate them on all possible levels.

    "We have been integrated even before the declaration simply because we all have our own businesses that serve the community. In addition, we also have a good connection with the government and even have a seat in the upper house of the parliament and that means that we play a part in the decision-making process".

    Nonoo rejects allegations circulated in the Israeli media that have suggested that Jews visiting Bahrain would be vulnerable to potential attacks either from Iran or its sympathisers in the Gulf country that have been vocal in the days following the normalisation declaration.

    "Nobody will harm Jews here. Bahrainis don't harbour any ill feelings towards other people and have great respect for the religions of others".

    In a country of nearly two million people that contains Shiite and Sunni Muslims in addition to a variety of minorities, claims of successful co-existence make sense, and Nonoo believes that it was Bahraini tolerance that contributed to his feeling of security and support.

    "I know many people from various backgrounds and all walks of life, and they all were excited about the normalisation. Authorities here promote diversity of religions and when you have so many cultures living together, they end up developing sympathy and empathy towards each other".

    Yet Israel, which will soon be opening an embassy in Bahrain, is not prepared to take risks. An official, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, told Sputnik that a spot "next to an American base" has already been selected and that the place was chosen due to the tight security present in the area.

    The perceived "threat" of Iran has already become the common ground that has connected Israel and Bahrain's Sunni government.

    In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2013 file photo, the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen in Jerusalem's Old City. 2014 was supposed to be a record-breaking year for tourist visits to Israel. But all that changed when this summer’s 50-day war between Israel and Hamas prompted jittery travelers to cancel trips en masse. Merchants in Jerusalem’s Old City say the feel the sting. The area’s cobblestone streets are typically chock full of tourists visiting the holy sites within the storied walls. But they've been eerily empty over the summer.
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Bahrain Jumps on the UAE-Israeli Deal's Bandwagon While Saudis Still Testing Waters, Observers Say
    Israel has long regarded Tehran as its arch-enemy and accused it of developing weapons of mass destruction that would eventually be used against the Jewish state, allegations denied by the Islamic Republic.

    In turn, Bahrain, which is governed by a Sunni monarch who controls a country that's mainly Shiite, has feared that Tehran will extend its influence over the Bahraini population, thus undermining the rule of King Al Khalifa.

    But for Nonoo, Israel and Bahrain's cooperation will reach far and wide, well beyond security.

    "Once the normalisation agreement is signed, Bahrain will see a lot of investment due to the fact that it is one of the cheapest places for manufacturing and it will also benefit from Israel's expertise in many spheres including agriculture. We are in for exciting times ahead".
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, peace deal, community, Jewish, Israel, Bahrain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse