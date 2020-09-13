Saudi-led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Four Houthi Drones at Military Base Near Sanaa

According to a report by Al Arabiya, the Saudi-led coalition destroyed four Houthi drones at the al-Delmi air base north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
The report also said that coalition fighters targeted Houthi barracks and military sites early Sunday.
On Saturday, reports emerged saying that the Saudi-led coalition attacked two Houthi military targets in Yemeni capital, having launched nine air strikes on both a Houthi military engineering camp and a headquarters for the national security apparatus.
Earlier in the week, Saudi media reported that the Houthis had conducted a missile attack against the Saudi capital city of Riyadh, attempting to hit what was described as "an important target".
Recent weeks have seen multiple incidents between the coalition and the opposition group, as Yemen is spanned with an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthis. Since March 2015, Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out military operations against the faction at the request of the nation's president-in-exile, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.
