22:00 GMT12 September 2020
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the 31st Mukhtars (local administrators) meeting at Presidential Complex in Ankara on December 7, 2016.

    'Don't Mess With Turkey': Erdogan Warns Macron After Paris Slams Ankara Over Gas Drilling Row

    © AFP 2020 / Adem Altan
    Middle East
    by
    Tensions between Athens and Ankara spiked early last month, after the Greek Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to immediately stop "illegal" oil and gas drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean, warning that Athens would defend itself if necessary.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over recent remarks related to the escalating Athens-Ankara tensions over oil and gas drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.

    "Don't mess with the Turkish people. Don't mess with Turkey”. Erdogan said during a televised speech in Istanbul on Saturday.

    The warning came after Macron urged the EU on Thursday to adopt a “united and clear voice” with respect to Turkey, accusing Ankara of “no longer [being] a partner in this region” due to its recent actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and its involvement in the Libyan civil war.

    “We Europeans need to be clear and firm with the government of President Erdogan which today is behaving in an unacceptable manner”, Macron told a summit of EU Mediterranean states, calling on Brussels to outline “red lines” with Turkey while simultaneously working to “restart a fruitful dialogue”.

    Macron also clarified that the EU “must be tough with the Turkish government and not with the Turkish people, who deserve more than the Erdogan government.” According to the French president, “our goal is to avoid all escalation, but avoiding escalation should not mean passiveness or acceptance”.

    Turkey's drilling vessel Fatih in Istanbul
    © REUTERS / YORUK ISIK
    Turkey's drilling vessel Fatih in Istanbul

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded by describing Macron’s comments as “arrogant,” and claiming that they were a “reflection of his incompetence and despair.”

    “Macron is jauntily attacking our president every day as we have disrupted their dirty games and dashed their sneaky plans in foreign influence”, the ministry declared, suggesting that Paris has no authority to define maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean.

    This followed Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar criticising alleged French interference in the Turkish-Greek dispute in the Mediterranean, arguing that Paris was acting like ‘Mafiosi’. Akar added that Ankara would not stand for someone coming "from thousands of kilometers away" and trying "to bully, claim rights and play the role of a guardian angel”.

    Ankara-Athens Drilling Spat

    A conflict between Turkey and Greece over exclusive rights for oil and gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean escalated last month, when Greece signed a maritime agreement with Egypt to designate large areas of the Mediterranean as its exclusive economic zone.

    In this photo provided by the Greek National Defence, a French Tonnerre helicopter carrier, center, and French Lafayette frigate, left, are escorted by Greek and French military vessels during a maritime exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
    © AP Photo / Greek National Defence
    Shelf of Discord: Greece and Turkey Should Appeal to International Court, Analyst Says
    On learning of this, Turkey sent its Oruc Reis oil and gas surveying vessel to an area claimed by Greece and started searching for fossil fuels.

    The Greece-Egypt accord was inked more than six months after Turkey and the Ankara-backed government in western Libya clinched a maritime delimitation deal in December 2019 to claim large sea areas also claimed by Athens.

    Brussels rejected the Ankara-Tripoli agreement, which it notes “infringes upon the sovereign rights of third states” and “does not comply with the Law of the Sea”.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

