Explosion in Tehran Province Reportedly Kills One, Damages Buildings - Photo, Video

An explosion hit the town of Nasimshahr in Iran's Tehran province on Friday, killing one person, injuring several others and damaging dozens of cars and buildings, local media reports say.
"An explosion on Tohid Street, south of Nasimshahr, took place in a battery shop. One person was killed and at least 10 people were injured. Ten cars and 30 buildings were badly damaged as well," state TV reported, according to Reuters.
Videos and photos from the scene of the explosion have been shared online.
#BREAKING— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) September 11, 2020
Huge explosion in #NasimShahr (#Tehran province of #Iran)
30 buildings and 23 cars were damaged.
+ 1 death.
No reason was given yet. pic.twitter.com/ivXorxc7Kj
New: #Iran's media is reporting about a large explosion of a battery producing unit in NasimShahr in Tehran Province. Some initial video below. Reports say 30 buildings and over 20 cars damaged. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/njJ0s0pgwy— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 11, 2020
انفجار در نسیم شهر تهران— 🚩زهره سادات 🇮🇷 (@sadat0_7) September 11, 2020
خسارت به ۳۰ ساختمان و ۲۳ خودرو
فوت یک نفر
موج انفجار به قدری قوی بوده که شیشه ساختمانهای اطراف تا شعاع یک کیلومتری محل حادثه، شکسته شده است و ساختمانهای دیگر هم دچار تخریب دیوار و ترکخوردگی شدهاند.
انفجار در یک مغازه باطریسازی رخ داده است. pic.twitter.com/1OFoNOzraL
According to the Director of the Crisis Department in Tehran, as quoted by journalist Zahid Abbas, the explosion was caused by the detonation of batteries at a factory.
Nasimshahr is the capital of Baharestan County in Iran's Tehran Province.
