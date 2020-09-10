Video: Syrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Near Aleppo - State TV

The Syrian state TV channel al-Ikhbariya reported early Friday morning that anti-air systems had engaged hostile targets over al-Safirah, near the northern city of Aleppo. According to al-Ikhbariya, the attack was launched by Israeli aircraft and several missiles were shot down before they reached their targets.
#بالفيديو— وكالة يونيوز للأخبار (@uunionnews) September 10, 2020
مشاهد من تصدي الدفاعات الجوية السورية لعدوان إسرائيلي في سماء #حلب#سوريا #يونيوز pic.twitter.com/cZiqXuWcgm
For Israel to attack Aleppo Governorate is uncommon: the northern province, close to the Turkish border, is ten times further from Israeli-controlled territory than the Syrian capital of Damascus is, which is just 30 miles from the Golan Heights. In May, the Israel Defense Forces launched another attack on al-Safirah, targeting a research complex near the city.
