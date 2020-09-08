Register
16:55 GMT08 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File)

    Hamas, Fatah Agree to Join Forces Against Israel in Wake of UAE Peace Deal, Senior Official Says

    © AFP 2020 / SAIF DAHLAH
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104747/55/1047475521_0:135:3000:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_64c8f5989a38f37fff03d1817c66fb45.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202009081080401077-hamas-fatah-agree-to-join-forces-against-israel-in-wake-of-uae-peace-deal-senior-official-says/

    The rival Palestinian political entities, Fatah a secular, social democratic party, and Hamas an Islamic nationalist, radically anti-Zionist force, have been at odds since the mid-2000s, with their conflict leading to a de-facto split of the Palestinian Authority between the Fatah-controlled West Bank, and Hamas-controlled Gaza, in 2007.

    Recent events, including the United Arab Emirates’ decision to normalize relations with Israel, have prompted Hamas and Fatah to agree to join forces to confront Tel Aviv, Hamas deputy political head Saleh al-Arouri has announced.

    Speaking to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV on Monday night, al-Arouri said that Palestinians had been ‘stabbed in the back’ three times in 2020, with the first time being the Trump administration’s announcement of a lopsided Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal in January, the second being Israel’s announcement of plans to annex wide swathes of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley this spring, and the third being Abu Dhabi’s move to normalize ties with Tel Aviv in August.

    According to al-Arouri, the unprecedented “dangers strangling the Palestinian cause” mean that Palestinians can no longer accept a split between their nation’s major political forces. Therefore, he said, Hamas has made contact with Fatah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss joining forces against Israel.

    The parties have reportedly agreed to three initiatives, to be implemented by joint committee, including the organization of resistance against Israeli in the West Bank, reforming the Palestine Liberation Organization (the multi-party organization in which Fatah is the largest faction), and an effort to put an end to the dispute between Hamas and Fatah sparked by the 2006 elections and the 2007 Hamas takeover of Gaza.
    Hamas militants. (File)
    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Hamas militants. (File)

    Al-Arouri also warned Tel Aviv of the dangers of renewed fighting between Hamas and Israel following the Qatar-facilitated ceasefire deal agreed late last month.

    “If there is an open confrontation, the entire Israeli home front will be involved,” he said. “We’re at the stage where we will not tolerate the pressure in Gaza and we are ready for an open fight.”

    Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met in Beirut on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and Arab countries’ readiness to normalized ties with Israel in the wake of the UAE-Israeli deal. The UAE became just the third Arab country after Egypt and Jordan to establish normal diplomatic relations with Israel since its founding in 1948.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Abu Dhabi’s decision, saying it showed that Arab countries will not be “held hostage by the Palestinians” and are motivated economically and otherwise to make peace with Israel. Palestinian officials, Iran, Turkey and others described it as a 'stab in the back' against Palestinian interests.

    Hamas and Fatah held a joint rally in the West Bank village of Turmusaya outside Ramallah last month, with the rival Palestinian factions’ rare show of unity coming in the wake of the UAE’s decision.

    Palestinians wave their national flag and Fatah party flags as they take part in a rally marking the 12th anniversary of the death of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (portrait background) in the West Bank city of Ramallah on November 10, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / ABBAS MOMANI
    Palestinians wave their national flag and Fatah party flags as they take part in a rally marking the 12th anniversary of the death of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (portrait background) in the West Bank city of Ramallah on November 10, 2016

    The conflict between Fatah and Hamas led to a de-facto split of the Palestinian National Authority after Hamas’s takeover of Gaza in 2007. The infighting, occasionally described as a ‘Palestinian Civil War’, led to the deaths of between 350-600 people, including nearly 100 civilians, and left Palestinians divided amid Israeli military operations in Gaza, and settler activities in the West Bank.

    Related:

    Fatah Holds Demonstration in Ramallah in Support of Abbas's Speech at UN - Video
    Palestinian PM Eyes Presidential Post But Chances He'll Get it are 'Slim' - Fatah Member
    Fatah-Hamas Split: How Does It Serve Israel And Will It Ever End?
    ‘We Have Nothing to Lose’: Hamas Warns Israelis Will Sit in Bomb Shelters If Blockade Talks Collapse
    Hamas Announces 'Deal' to End Escalation With Israel
    Two US Citizens Charged With Attempting to Provide Material Support to Hamas - DoJ
    Hamas Claims Its Missiles 'Can Hit Tel Aviv' as Group Clinches Deal to Defuse Tensions With Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on September 07, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Ocean, Yachts and Bikini-Clad Ladies: Trump Supporters Parade Off West Palm Beach
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse