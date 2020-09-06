Saudi King Tells Trump Kingdom Willing to Reach 'Permanent and Just Solution' to Palestinian Problem

Tensions have risen in the region after the UAE and Israel reached an agreement that will make the Emirates the third Arab country in modern history to establish diplomatic ties with the state of Israel.

US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz have had a phone conversation during which the Saudi monarch expressed the Kingdom's willingness to reach a "permanent and just solution to the Palestinian cause to bring peace", the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

He added that it is the starting point for the Kingdom's efforts and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

Earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Furhan commented on the Israel-UAE future deal, saying that the Kingdom remains firm in its position on the Palestinian cause and supports the Arab Peace Initiative as well as the UN Security Council resolutions which call for creating an independent Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.

The UAE said that despite its normalisation of relations with Israel, it is not against the creation of an independent Palestinian state. In August, the two states reached an agreement under which Israel would suspend its planned annexation of the West Bank. The agreement was negatively met by the Palestinian authorities.

Palestine and Arab leaders have traditionally insisted on restoring the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War as the basis for peace.