IDF Troops Attacked Near Jewish Settlement of Ariel in West Bank

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its soldiers have been attacked by an assailant near the city of Ariel.

An attacker who tried to stab IDF soldiers operating adjacent to the city of Ariel has been detained after a shootout and subsequent pursuit, a statement published on Twitter says. Israeli servicemen were not hurt as a result of the incident.

Ariel is an Israeli settlement in the central West Bank located approximately 20 kilometres east of the Green Line and 34 kilometres west of the Jordanian border.

This is the third attack since the beginning of the month, as the IDF prevented a terrorist act near the security fence on the border with the Gaza Strip on 3 September, and a car-ramming incident in Nablus on 2 September.

On 26 August, a Palestinian man has killed an Israeli man in a stabbing in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva, which was qualified as a terrorist attack.

Another stabbing took place on 17 August, when an assailant stabbed a police officer and was subsequently shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City.

Prior to this, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a landmark agreement, brokered by the United States, to normalise ties, which among other things entails Israel freezing its plans to extend sovereignty over portions of the West Bank.