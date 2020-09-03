Register
11:18 GMT03 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman is reflected on a bus station as she wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 6, 2020.

    Failure for Some, Success for Others: How Israeli Companies Cope With COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    2213
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/49/1078904952_0:186:3072:1914_1200x675_80_0_0_2671cfeb72122de11656f19fa8c6e153.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202009031080350734-failure-for-some-success-for-others-how-israeli-companies-cope-with-covid-19/

    The outbreak of the virus has dealt a severe blow to some Israeli businesses that are still struggling to get off the ground. For others, however, the pandemic presented an opportunity and they rushed to seize it.

    Saturday's planned protests promise to draw large crowds to the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

    Just as it has been the case in previous rounds, crowds are expected to call on the premier to resign, citing his alleged inability to tackle Israel's economic woes caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

    According to reports, as of August, 800,000 Israelis are unemployed, while 27,000 businesses have been shut down since the beginning of the year despite measures introduced by the government that included individual grants and assistance to businesses.

    Severe Blow?

    Emil Guberman was one of those who experienced the blow firsthand. Before the outbreak of the pandemic he developed a product designed to make the process of buying online easier and more accessible.

    His app "WeBuy" enabled users to put in a request for an item and receive offers from suppliers, including photos and prices, directly to the customer's email, all in one click.

    But as the virus started raging, Guberman realised his project was not destined to get off the ground.

    "We launched the pilot during the pandemic thinking to help local businesses to work and be online very quickly. Instead we realised that sponsors, who were previously willing to invest into the project, had changed their minds", Guberman explains.

    Since then, the fundraising for his project has been stalled and investors, who were set to provide up to $2 million, are asking Guberman to wait for better days, delaying the launch for at least half a year.

    But while Guberman is still waiting for sponsors, he says he cannot rely on the government to provide him with any help.

    "In Israel the government hasn't done anything for businesses like me. Quite the opposite is true. They made the process of receiving assistance complicated and that made me feel that we cannot count on their help".

    As part of Netanyahu's plan to provide businesses with assistance, entrepreneurs are supposed to prove that their income has been hurt as a result of the pandemic.

    To prove that, business owners need to provide Israel's authorities with a number of papers showing their income before and after the pandemic. The problem is, says Guberman, that he can hardly generate the necessary documents simply because his business was not operational prior to the outbreak of the virus.

    And although now Guberman says he cannot rely on the government, he does take matters into his own hands opting for smart marketing and "aggressive advertising".

    Reasons for Success

    "To succeed in this period you had to be ready," says Adv. Uri Milshtein, a partner in ZAG-S&W law firm, who advises Hi-tech and other businesses including those that either suffered or benefited from the crisis.

    "That readiness is determined by four main factors. Having the right product, the right marketing position, the budget and the leadership. [In fact], leadership is the main factor in crisis management as it provides the energy, the focus and the fast reaction...", Milshtein continues.

    To prove that success during the pandemic is possible, Milshtein refers to statistics provided by the IVC agency and his law firm.

    Despite the fact that in February and March, when the first coronavirus cases were registered in Israel, the amount of deals with high-tech companies has dropped significantly, in April and May the numbers went back to normal and even compensated for the decline of previous months.

    Another interesting finding is the fact that while such industries as tourism were dealt a severe blow, others, including e-commerce, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and robotics, have actually used the pandemic to reap results.

    Making Lemonade Out of Lemons

    Blue and White Robotics, an Israeli company that specializes in creating autonomous technologies designed to minimise the dependency of companies on the traditional workforce, was one of those who spotted the opportunity presented by the pandemic and decided to squeeze the most out of it.

    "Very often farmers would approach us and tell us that their workers could not cultivate the land because of quarantine or coronavirus restrictions. So we needed to come up with a solution that would decrease that dependency," says Alon Ascher, Blue and White Robotics' Vice President of strategy and business development.

    And they did, at times adjusting products they have already used for the purpose of handling the pandemic.

    Such was the case with their automated shuttles initially used for transporting Haifa port employees that were swiftly turned into a tool to transport blood samples from one hospital building to another.

    An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a mask looks on in Bnei Brak, a town badly affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and which Israel declared a restricted zone due to its high rate of infections, near Tel Aviv, Israel April 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Mossad's 'Invaluable' Efforts to Help Israel Combat Coronavirus Revealed
    And such was the case with their aerial pollination systems that offered to do the job using drones, instead of relying on humans.

    That flexibility yielded results registering an increase of 15 percent in the company's income also expanding the amount of its employees from the previous 45, employed before the pandemic, to 60 currently working on various projects.

    And Ascher pins that success to those same factors uttered by Milshtein.

    "We invest a lot of money and effort into looking for solutions and offering new technologies that would go hand in hand with our vision and DNA," says the VP.

    "But we also know how to work with the government and regulation agencies and I think this is the key for our success," he sums up.

    Tags:
    company, business, coronavirus, COVID-19, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse