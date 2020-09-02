Riyadh Approves Request to Allow All States to Fly Over Kingdom’s Airspace to UAE

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
CAIRO (Sputnik) – Saudi Arabia has agreed to a request submitted by the United Arab Emirates to permit all countries to pass through the kingdom’s airspace to reach the UAE, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an official source in the entity.
The decision takes place several days after the very first commercial flight from Israel arrived in the UAE via Saudi airspace.
This became possible after Israel and the UAE reached a US-brokered deal last month to establish full diplomatic ties and exchange embassies in return for Israel putting on hold the extension of additional sovereignty over West Bank areas.
The agreement made the UAE the third Arab country to have a full peace deal with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decree on abolishing the economic boycott of Israel and related penalties.
The Palestinian Authority condemned the deal as an act of betrayal.
