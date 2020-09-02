IDF Says Soldier, Police Officer Injured in Ramming Attack in Northern West Bank

“An assailant just attempted to run his car over an IDF soldier & a police officer at a junction south of Nabulus, lightly injuring them. The assailant then drew a knife at the forces,” the press service wrote on Twitter.
The assailant was shot and apprehended by the forces. pic.twitter.com/SlwV6BOUZ9
The IDF opened fire at the attacker and apprehended him, the service added, noting that the assailant had been “neutralized.”
