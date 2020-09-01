Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Explosive-Laden Drone Launched Towards Kingdom - Report

The Saudi-led coalition's forces have intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched from Yemen towards the Southern Region of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday morning, citing the coalition's spokesman, Turki Al-Malki.
On Monday, the naval forces of the coalition destroyed a remotely-operated boat bomb, launched by the Houthi movement from Yemen's Al Hudaydah in the southern waters of the Red Sea.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now. The long-running internal clashes have resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis, considered by the United Nations to currently be the worst in the world.
Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.
