Militants Shell 3 Villages in Syria’s Aleppo, Latakia, Russian Military Says

"Six attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization were recorded in Basratoun (four times) and Miznaz in Aleppo province and in Ayn al-Naur in Latakia province", Rear Admiral Alexander Grinkevich said.
The admiral told reporters that Russian military police continued patrolling the provinces of Raqqa, Al Hasakah, and Deir Ez Zor as well as the outskirts of Manbij in Aleppo. No attacks by Turkish-backed armed groups were recorded in the past day.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Jabhat al-Nusra is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
