Videos: Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Hostile Targets Near Damascus

According to reports, Syrian anti-air missiles fired at incoming projectiles over Damascus on Monday night. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the strikes killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded 7 others.
Several videos show what appear to be successful intercepts by air defenses.
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 31, 2020
— Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) August 31, 2020
SANA reported air defenses “confronted" several targets over the countryside outside Damascus, as well as near the city’s international airport, noting several of the missiles were shot down. The missiles were reportedly fired in the area of Mount Hermon, a massif that straddles the Syrian-Lebanese border just north of the Golan Heights, which are occupied by Israel and from which Israel has staged attacks against Damascus in the past.
Although SANA later reported that the missiles were launched by the Israeli Air Force, the Israel Defense Force refused to comment on the claims in remarks to Sputnik. "We do not comment on foreign media reports," the Israeli military's press office stated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)