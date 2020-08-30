Death Toll in Beirut Blast Reaches 190

The number of those killed in the powerful blast in the port of Beirut in early August h
According to the authorities, three people are still missing, while 300 others were left homeless and more than 50,000 houses were damaged by the explosion.
On 4 August, a massive explosion occurred at the port of Beirut that destroyed nearly half of the city’s buildings.
The Lebanese authorities said the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the Beirut port was the cause of the blast.
The Lebanese government declared a state of emergency in the capital and resigned less than a week after the Beirut blast, following public anger that caused thousands of protesters to take to the streets, calling for Prime Minister Hassan Diab to step down.
