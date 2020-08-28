IDF Says 6 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza, Strikes Hamas Targets in Response

At least 6 rockets were fired from Gaza through the night, the IDF stated on Friday morning, adding that the projectiles appeared to strike open fields, causing neither injury nor damage, according to preliminary reports.
In response, the Israeli Air Force carried out an attack against Hamas, hitting a weapons manufacturing facility and communications in the area, the IDF stated. There is no immediate news about casualties in the enclave.
6 rockets were fired from #Gaza into #Israel earlier this morning.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 28, 2020
In response, our Air Force just struck Hamas military targets in Gaza, including a weapons manufacturing site.
Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians.
All comments
Show new comments (0)