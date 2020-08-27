Russian Patrol in Syria Took All Necessary Steps to Prevent Incident With US Troops, MoD Says

The US National Security Council earlier accused Russian servicemen of being behind a collision with an American military vehicle in Syria, despite numerous videos from the scene indicating that the Russian troops made several attempts to part ways with their US counterparts in a safe manner.

The Russian soldiers undertook all possible efforts to avoid a collision with the American forces deployed in Syria, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated. The ministry also noted that the info on the Russian patrol's path, strength, and the fact that it would be accompanied by an attack helicopter was all sent to the American military in accordance with agreements that are designed to avoid confrontations between the two countries' forces in the Arab Republic.

The Defence Ministry has shared its own account of the incident that took place on 26 August, saying that before the collision, the Russian patrol had been chased by two American Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles after entering a zone controlled by the international anti-ISIS coalition. Later, the Russian servicemen saw that their agreed patrol path had been blocked by two more coalition vehicles, which they tried to avoid colliding with.

US Claims Russian Troops Were Behind Collision

Prior to the ministry's statement, Russian Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov accused the American forces of violating the agreements struck by the two countries to avoid incidents in Syria by having their vehicles block the Russian patrol's pre-arranged path. He added that the Russian patrol "took every step necessary to prevent the incident and proceed with its mission".

