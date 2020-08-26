Register
01:38 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) make joint statements during a news conference after a meeting in Jerusalem, August 24, 2020.

    Woman Reportedly Sues Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Son for ‘Mass, Public Sexual Harassment’

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1a/1080278354_0:270:3068:1996_1200x675_80_0_0_53ef3982c624362aa209eb578d5e6ee5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008261080278009-woman-reportedly-sues-israeli-pm-netanyahus-son-for-mass-public-sexual-harassment/

    In late February, 19-year-old Dana Cassidy reportedly vowed to file a lawsuit against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, for “mass sexual harassment” of her after he tweeted a photo of her and allegedly hinted that she was having an affair with opposition leader Benny Gantz. She later started a GoFundMe campaign.

    Dana Cassidy, an Israeli animal rights activist, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, for allegedly being responsible for a “mass, public sexual harassment” of her after he allegedly hinted that she was having an affair with opposition leader Benny Gantz, according to The Times of Israel.

    The 19-year-old woman is reportedly seeking compensation of NIS 500,000 ($147,000) from Yair Netanyahu over his 23 February tweet of a photo of her, 10 days before the Knesset elections, insinuating a relationship between her and his father’s main rival, Benny Gantz, who is now serving as the country’s Alternate Prime Minister and Defence Minister.

    Cassidy claimed in her filing that the PM’s son “described a clear, sexual, intimate and romantic relationship between the plaintiff and Gantz — something that has no ground in reality.”

    Her legal brief also states that Yair chose her randomly as part of his attempts to harm his father’s political rival ahead of the election.

    “The defendant didn’t consider the plaintiff, her family or her friends and loved ones. According to the defendant, any person can be trampled on because the end justifies the means, however wrong they are,” according to the lawsuit, which is said to consist of 15 pages, accompanied by 109 pages of appendices.

    On February 23, Yair tweeted allegations of affairs by Gantz. Later in the day, he posted a screenshot from Cassidy’s Twitter page questioning, “Does anyone know who this is?”

    In response to the PM's son’s tweet, a reportedly pro-Likud Twitter account posted a selfie of Cassidy with Gantz, captioned by the text: “He invited me for tea and it turned me on”, according to The Times of Israel.

    Cassidy's legal brief claims that she has never written the words captioned in the photo. She detailed that the selfie was taken during a visit by Gantz to a farm in which she was employed by Blue and White MK Miki Haimovitch, a leader of campaigns for environmental protection and animal rights.

    Cassidy later vowed to take legal action against Netanyahu's son, and created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her lawsuit.

    The Netanyahu son quickly characterized the court filing as “a ridiculous, delusional and baseless SLAPP suit whose sole purpose is to win publicity and which must be rejected by law”, cited by The Times of Israel.

    Related:

    Israel’s Netanyahu Denies He Approved Sales of US Fighter Jets to UAE Under Peace Deal
    Netanyahu Says He Didn’t Inform Gantz About UAE Negotiations Because of Security Considerations
    'Time for Unity, Not Elections': Netanyahu Agrees to Compromise on Budget Deadline
    Mike Pompeo and Benjamin Netanyahu Hold Press Conference in Jerusalem – Video
    Clock's Ticking: Netanyahu to Either Pass Budget by Midnight or Face Another Round of Polls
    Tags:
    Sexual Harassment, Lawsuit, Israel, Yair Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse