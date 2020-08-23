Hezbollah Says Downs Israeli Drone After It Violated Lebanon’s Airspace

According to a Hezbollah statement, the drone violated Lebanon’s airspace near the southern village of Ayta ash Shab, located about 1 kilometre (0.6 miles) northeast of the Israeli border.
The Lebanon-based group and political party Hezbollah said the downed drone was now in its possession.
Meanwhile, the IDF said that their glider fell on Lebanese territory during an operation on the border with Lebanon.
מוקדם יותר היום, במהלך פעילות מבצעית של כוח צה״ל בגבול לבנון, נפל רחפן של צה"ל בשטח לבנון. אין חשש לדלף מידע— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 22, 2020
At the start of this month, the Israel Defence Forces said a drone was downed in the country’s north, on the border with Lebanon.
Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have been on the rise after Hezbollah announced that one of its members was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the south of Syria’s capital Damascus in July. In response, Hezbollah issued an official warning of retaliation. Meanwhile, Israel has boosted its military presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria.
