Rocket Fired Into Israel From Gaza Strip

A rocket has been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, the IDF reported via Twitter.
According to the tweet, the projectile failed to hit any target.
The Jerusalem Post quoted the IDF Spokesperson's Unit as saying that the rocket landed in Gaza.
On Friday, Israeli aircraft hit targets in the northern Gaza Strip after the Iron Dome air defence system intercepted rockets bound for Israel.
Throughout August, Hamas, which controls Gaza, has regularly sent explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel, to which Israeli forces have responded by repeatedly shelling the Palestinian group’s military infrastructure.
All comments
Show new comments (0)