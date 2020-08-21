Clashes of Pro-Turkish Militants in Syria Result in Civilian Casualties, Russian Military Says

"There are numerous clashes between various groups of militants, as a result of which civilians are killed. Such illegal actions lead to a large-scale social and economic crisis and endanger the lives and health of thousands of Syrian civilians", Shcherbitsky said.
He noted that the militants of the pro-Turkish groups plundered both the personal property of citizens, including the crops they had harvested, and equipment for water and electricity supply facilities. The latest case was recorded on 15 August in the city of Ras al-Ayn, where members of the Firqat al-Hamza group stole over 500 metres of electrical cable for sale, as well as a large number of pipes used for laying and repairing irrigation systems.
"We call on the Turkish side to take measures to ensure order in the territories occupied by the Turkish Armed Forces and to stop criminal activities of the armed formations under its control", Shcherbitsky added.
Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.
