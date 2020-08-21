Iraqi Demonstrators Set Parliament Building Afire in City of Basra, Reports Say

Reuters reported on Friday, citing witnesses, that Iraqi protesters have set fire to a parliament building in the southern city of Basra, where demonstrations against the regional governor have taken place.
The security personnel fired live rounds in the air in order to disperse the demonstrators who were hurling the petrol bombs at the law encorcement officers.
The protesters gathered to demand the Basra's governor dismissal following the killing of Reham Yacoub, an activist who led women's marches. He died on Wednesday as unknown gunmen fired at his car. Three others who also were in the vehicle sustained injuries.
