Register
14:40 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    SDF-US Crude Deal: Syria's UN Envoy Blames Trump for Stealing Country’s Oil

    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    132
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107722/31/1077223173_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_bf837f8dad36af4aad60d103877a3aef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008211080238298-sdf-us-crude-deal-syrias-un-envoy-blames-trump-for-stealing-countrys-oil/

    The oil deal between an American company and the Kurdish militia was announced by US Senator Lindsay Graham on 2 August and then rejected by the Syrian Foreign Ministry as "null and void".

    Syria's Ambassador to UN Bashar al-Jaafari has accused US President Donald Trump of stealing the Arab country’s oil, referring to a recent deal signed between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and an American company.

    The agreement, which was reportedly inked by Delta Crescent Energy LLC, stipulates modernising the oil wells in areas controlled by the US-backed SDF in northeastern Syria.

    Mission representative Bashar al-Jaafari told the UN Security Council earlier this week that "the US occupation forces, in full view of the United Nations and the international community, took a new step to plunder Syria's natural resources, including Syrian oil and gas" by establishing the company Crescent Delta Energy.

    Al-Jaafari said that the firm, "with the sponsorship and support of the US administration, has entered into a contract with the so-called SDF militia, an agent of the US occupation forces in northeastern Syria, with the aim of stealing Syrian oil and depriving the Syrian state and Syrian people of the basic revenues necessary to improve the humanitarian situation, provide for livelihood needs, and reconstruction".

    The statement was made a few weeks after the Syrian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the US-SDF oil deal which was first announced by Republican Senator Lindsay Graham on 2 August and rejected by the ministry as "null and void".

    "This agreement is considered an integrated and aggravated theft and can only be described as a deal between thieves who are stealing and thieves who are buying, constituting an assault against Syria's sovereignty", the ministry said in a statement on 2 August.

    The same tone was struck by Tehran which stressed that "the signing of an oil deal between the United States and a group of Syrian Kurds runs counter to international regulations and violates Syria's sovereignty and integrity".

    Turkey also lashed out at the deal, calling it equivalent to funding terrorism, as the country deems the Kurdish militia, including the SDF, as terrorist organisations.

    Turkish and American soldiers stand near a former YPG military point during a joint U.S.-Turkey patrol, near Tel Abyad, Syria September 8, 2019
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Northern Syrian Oil Field Revenue Goes to SDF, Not US, Pentagon Claims
    In October 2019, President Donald Trump announced that the US would be withdrawing its forces from Syria, but eventually backtracked. He stated that a "small" American contingent would stay behind to "keep the oil", also claiming that the revenues from the crude would go to fund the Kurdish SDF and their militia.

    Damascus, in turn, has repeatedly critisised the presence of US forces in Syria as illegal, pointing to the fact that the American troops didn't receive a mandate either from the Syrian government or the UN.

    Related:

    Northern Syrian Oil Field Revenue Goes to SDF, Not US, Pentagon Claims
    SDF, US-Led International Coalition Resume Cooperation to Fight Daesh - Commander
    Popular Resistance: Armed Syrian Arab Tribes Able to Defeat US-SDF Alliance, Ex-Diplomat Reveals
    Tags:
    gas, oil, deal, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Donald Trump, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love With the Sky: Russian Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    In Love With the Sky: Russia's Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse