Register
13:06 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iraqi government forces supported by fighters from the Abbas Brigade, which fight under the umbrella of the Shiite popular mobilisation units, advance in village of Badush, some 15 kilometres northwest of Mosul, during the ongoing battle to retake the city's west from Islamic State (IS) group jihadists on March 8, 2017

    Iraqi Paramilitary Groups Vow to Target US 'Interests' in Country if No Withdrawal Deal Signed

    © AFP 2020 / Mohammed SAWAF
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    251
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105145/82/1051458270_0:128:2545:1560_1200x675_80_0_0_b338db02db286cbe7759a93d09d308b2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008211080237067-iraqi-paramilitary-groups-vow-to-target-us-interests-in-country-if-no-withdrawal-deal-signed/

    During a recent meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi US President Donald Trump suggested that most American servicemen will be "leaving [the country] shortly" but failed to give a definitive timeline.

    Several groups within Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU) have threatened to attack US positions in the country should its leadership not negotiate a withdrawal of its troops with Baghdad.

    "If an agreement on the expulsion of US forces from Iraq is not concluded in Washington, we reserve the right to target America’s interests in Iraq. We do not expect Kadhimi to return to his own country from Washington with new expansionist plots and scenarios devised by the United States", the groups' joint statement said.

    In the official statement, the PMU groups called on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to make the US withdrawal a top priority of his current visit to Washington. They stressed that such a measure was previously requested by the Iraqi parliament, which had passed a non-binding motion to expel all foreign forces in January.

    The bill was the country's answer to an unauthorised military operation by US troops on Iraqi soil that resulted in the death of one of the PMU's leaders and Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the target of the strike. Soleimani was leaving Baghdad International Airport on 3 January, when it happened. The general was visiting Iraq on a secret diplomatic mission, officials later revealed.

    US Withdrawal Timetable Unknown

    The threat comes after US President Donald Trump mulled withdrawing American forces from Iraq, hinting that it might happen soon, but refusing to give a definitive timetable.

    "We'll be leaving shortly. We have very few soldiers in Iraq [...] but we're there to help. And the prime minister knows that", Trump said.

    Despite pledging to end US participation in "endless wars" during his election campaign, Trump has failed to completely withdraw American troops from active conflict zones. He made two promises to withdraw US servicemen from Syria, but both times he left behind a smaller contingent of forces under various pretexts.

    A U.S. mine detector armored vehicle, leads a convoy of U.S. troops, on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij town, north Syria, Saturday, March 31, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    US to Withdraw Troops From MidEast Regardless of Who Wins Election, Syrian Opposition Says

    The Trump administration also struck a deal with the Taliban* in 2020, vowing to pull out its forces should the terrorist movement stop its attacks and engage in dialogue with the authorities. However, this deal is yet to prove capable of holding.

    *Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    US to Withdraw Troops From MidEast Regardless of Who Wins Election, Syrian Opposition Says
    Defending Multi-Million Spending? German States Hosting US Troops Fight to Avoid Their Withdrawal
    US Defense Secretary Says 'No Orders to Withdraw Forces' From South Korea
    First US Presidential Debate to Take Place in Cleveland as Notre Dame Univ. Withdraws as Host Site
    Tags:
    troop withdrawal, US withdrawal, withdrawal, militants, Iraq, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse