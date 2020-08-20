Militants Shell Towns in Syria's Aleppo, Russian Military Says

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Basratun in the Aleppo province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization", Shcherbitsky said.
The rear admiral added that Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa, Hasakah, and Deir Ez-Zor.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
