Israeli Defense Tanks Attack Hamas Posts in Gaza Strip

According to a statement by the IDF, the retaliatory attacks were in response to incendiary balloons being launched from Gaza into Israel.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 19, 2020
Israel has bombed Gaza for nine consecutive nights in response to the explosive balloons. Many of the attacks have struck citizens' homes in Gaza.
— غزة الآن - Gaza Now (@GNNANOW) August 19, 2020
On Tuesday, an Egyptian envoy failed to prevent the escalation between Hamas and Israel.
Last Thursday, Israel also announced that it is limiting Gaza's fishing zone. It also agreed to temporarily halt its annexation of the parts of the West Bank to pursue full diplomatic recognition and relations with the United Arab Emirates.
More details to follow.
All comments
Show new comments (0)