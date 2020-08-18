Three Rockets Strike Near US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

"On August 18, three small Kaytusha rockets impacted near Conoco base, Syria," Col. Myles B. Caggins III, the spokesperson for the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve, told journalist Wladimir van Wilgenburg, adding there were "no Coalition casualties or damage."
The Deir ez-Zor Military Council, affiliated with the US-allied Kurdish militias of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), also confirmed the incident on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
According to the council, US and Kurdish forces stationed along the Euphrates River south of the Conoco gas field "had been shot this morning from the opposite areas under the control of Iranian regime forces and militias."
The US set up a base in the area in October 2019, as US forces began their withdrawal, Turkish forces invaded and occupied a several-mile-wide strip along the northern border, and Syrian forces threatened to re-establish control over the region after a lull due to the civil war.
Elsewhere in the same province earlier on Tuesday, a Russian major-general and two other troops were killed by a roadside bomb. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the general was traveling in a convoy near the at-Taim oil field about 15 kilometers outside the city of Deir ez-Zor when the improvised explosive device detonated. Specific fault for the placing of the bomb has not yet been assigned, but Daesh and other terrorist groups have persisted in the region despite their formal loss of territorial control.
