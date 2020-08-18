Videos: IDF Jets Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Hamas Posts in Gaza

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas posts in Gaza.
There are also reports of citizens' homes in Gaza being destroyed due to Israeli explosions in the Al-Zeitoub neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
"Recently, IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked a number of other Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. During the attack, a military compound of one of the special units of the Hamas terrorist organization was attacked," the IDF said in a statement.
"The attack was carried out in response to the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory earlier in the evening and the blowing up of explosive and incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory during the day," the statement added
"The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and is prepared and willing to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens. The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences of terrorist acts against Israeli citizens," the statement continued.
Explosions have been reported across the Gaza Strip since last week in response to incendiary balloons being launched into Israel from Gaza. On Tuesday, an Egyptian envoy attempted to prevent the escalation between Hamas and Israel.
Last Thursday, Israel also announced that it is limiting Gaza's fishing zone. It also agreed to temporarily halt its annexation of the parts of the West Bank to pursue full diplomatic recognition and relations with the United Arab Emirates.
