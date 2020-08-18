Militants Shell Localities in Syria's Aleppo Province, Russian Military Says

"We have registered three attacks on... settlements in the province of Aleppo from the direction of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization", Shcherbitsky said.
He added that Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa, Al Hasakah, and Deir ez-Zor.
On 17 August, Turkish troops were hit by an unidentified explosive device during the twenty-second joint patrol of the M4 highway by Turkish and Russian military.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
