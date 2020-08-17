Palestine Drops Out of Dubai World Fair After UAE-Israeli Pact

"The Palestinian Authority has canceled its plans to participate in Expo in Dubai in October 2021", the government said in a statement.
The show was due to take place in the UAE's most populous city in October but was delayed until April of next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Palestine said this was in protest against the US-sponsored UAE-Israeli agreement to establish full diplomatic ties and exchange embassies, the third such deal between Israel and an Arab country after pacts with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
On 13 August, UAE and Israel reached a peace deal, under which Abu Dhabi is expected to begin the process of recognizing and normalizing relations with Tel Aviv. The deal, negotiated with the support of the US, is expected to be signed at the White House within the next three weeks.
