Turkey, Qatar, Libya's GNA Agree to Establish Turkish Naval Base in Misrata - Reports

Turkish and Qatari defence ministers Hulusi Akar and Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah arrived in Tripoli on Monday. The ministers held meetings with the leaders of the Government, Libya's High Council of State, as well as the Government's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.
In July, Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, Hulusi Akar, and Fathi Bashagha held negotiations on the situation in Libya in the Turkish capital of Ankara.
Previously, Turkey provided military support to the Government of National Accord after Ankara and Tripoli signed a military cooperation pact.
In response, the Libyan National Army leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar vowed to oppose the Turkish forces and accused Ankara of meddling in Libyan internal affairs.
As of today, Libya is divided between two main centres of power — an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.
