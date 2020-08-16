Register
18:38 GMT16 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supporters of Christian leader Michel Aoun hold his picture and Free Patriotic Movement, Lebanese flags and Hezbollah flag celebrate the election of the new President Michel Aoun, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah-Allied President Doesn’t Rule Out Reaching Peace With Israel Some Day

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104696/89/1046968908_0:270:5184:3186_1200x675_80_0_0_2d9fb4d2a9aa01074e4b4188a500b3c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008161080189156-lebanons-hezbollah-allied-president-doesnt-rule-out-reaching-peace-with-israel-some-day/

    Relations between Lebanon and Israel have been poor for decades, with the extent of smoldering tensions recently exhibited when the Lebanese government refused to accept aid from Tel Aviv in the aftermath of the August 4 ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut’s port, which left over 170 people dead and caused up to $15 billion in property damage.

    Lebanese Prime Minister Michel Aoun has told French cable channel BMF TV that he would not rule out a peace deal with Israel if existing problems in relations between the two neighbours are resolved.

    “It depends,” Aoun said, when asked if Lebanon could follow in the UAE’s footsteps and sign a peace deal with Tel Aviv one day.

    “We have problems with Israel that we need to solve first,” Aoun, whose Free Patriotic Movement party has a long-standing alliance with Hezbollah, a sworn enemy of Tel Aviv and Zionism which has repeatedly threatened to ‘destroy’ it, added.

    In his comments on the Israel-UAE peace deal on Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah called it a “knife in the back” by Abu Dhabi against “Jerusalem and the Palestinian people,” and a political “favour” to both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    Problems

    Aoun did not specify which problems Lebanon and Israel have yet to resolve. The countries are still technically at war with one another, with Tel Aviv occupying a 25 square km strip of Lebanese territory known as the Shebaa farms in 1978 after it invaded and occupied Southern Lebanon. The Shebaa Farms was formally annexed in 1981, although no country aside from the United States recognized the move.

    In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah waged a 34 days in Lebanon, northern Israel and the Golan Heights before the United Nations brokered a ceasefire, with the conflict ending in a stalemate and both sides claiming victory. Since that time, Tel Aviv has repeatedly carried out airstrikes inside Lebanon against Hezbollah targets, while the militant group has launched rocket attacks into northern Israel and targeted border forces in hit and run attacks.

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Lebanese soldiers with U.N officials patrol in the southern Lebanese village of Aitaroun along the Israel-Lebanon border, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Israeli forces along the border with Lebanon are on high alert, raising fears of a repeat of the 2006 war. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

    The two countries also have competing claims regarding lucrative oil and gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

    Aoun’s comments to BMF TV were not the first time that he’s hinted at the possibility of a peace deal with Israel. In 2005, the politician said that although Lebanon would be the “last to sign a peace agreement with Israel,” Beirut could not “continue to resist Israel all by itself” after Egypt and Jordan signed their own peace treaties with Tel Aviv in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

    Beirut Blast Suspicions

    In his remarks on August 14, Nasrallah warned that Israel would “pay an equal price” if the investigation into the Beirut blast were to reveal Israeli involvement in the disaster.

    A week earlier, the Hezbollah leader avoided mentioning Israel, and called for the army to take over the investigation, citing their status as an institution respected by all segments of Lebanese society.

    Aoun, who previously called for the probe into the explosion to be carried out only by Lebanese investigators, and refused to rule out that the blast may have been caused by a bomb or missile attack, said Saturday that the recent decision to allow US and French involvement became a necessity because “they, more than us, have the capability and ability to find out the details of what got the ship here, what is the source and who owns it.”

    Mass protests in the aftermath of the explosion culminated in the resignation of Lebanon’s government on Monday, with outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab blaming systemic corruption for the disaster and warning that similar incidents could take place in the future.

    The August 4 port blast left at least 171 people dead and 6,000 injured, with as many as 300,000 other residents displaced. The explosion decimated much of the port area and blocks around it, and shattered glass or caused other damage to thousands of other buildings in the Lebanese capital. Demolition experts estimate that the 2,750 kg of ammonium nitrate at the port caused a blast with an explosive force equivalent to that of a small nuclear bomb.

    An aerial view taken on August 7, 2020, shows a partial view of the port of Beirut, the damaged grain silo and the crater caused by the colossal explosion three days earlier of a huge pile of ammonium nitrate that had languished for years in a port warehouse, leaving scores of people dead or injured and causing devastation in the Lebanese capital. The city of Beirut can be seen in the background.
    © AFP 2020 /
    An aerial view taken on August 7, 2020, shows a partial view of the port of Beirut, the damaged grain silo and the crater caused by the colossal explosion three days earlier of a huge pile of ammonium nitrate that had languished for years in a port warehouse, leaving scores of people dead or injured and causing devastation in the Lebanese capital. The city of Beirut can be seen in the background.

    The ammonium nitrate involved was reportedly brought to the port aboard a Moldova-registered cargo ship in 2013 on its way from Georgia to Mozambique, and was eventually abandoned by a Cyprus-based Russian businessman after it was proven unseaworthy. In the years since 2013, local authorities and courts waged a long and fruitless battle to pass responsibility for handling the dangerous cargo onto one another’s shoulders. Attempts to sell the ammonium nitrate, or hand it over to the military, also proved unsuccessful.

    Related:

    Protests in Lebanon Will Continue Unless New Gov't Will be Independent of Old Elites, Analysts Say
    Iran Ready to Assist Lebanon in Rebuilding Destroyed Beirut Port, Rouhani Says
    Beirut Blast Probe Begins as Lebanon’s Special Tribunal is Set to Reach Verdict Over Killing of PM
    Live Updates: Clashes Resume in Beirut Shortly After Announcement of Lebanese Gov't Resignation
    Damages From Beirut Port Blast Expected to Reach $15 Billion, Lebanese President Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse