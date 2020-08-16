Register
14:55 GMT16 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Israel's Covid Czar Slammed for Likening Virus Spike in Country's Arab Community to 'Terror Attack'

    © AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (97)
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080031151_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_4e99bd8454ea46ef3ca96169e7082166.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008161080187463-israels-covid-czar-slammed-for-likening-virus-spike-in-countrys-arab-community-to-terror-attack/

    Israel has been dealing with a renewed COVID-19 outbreak, with the Health Ministry urging to avoid the northern Arab Israeli town of Yarka where cases almost quadrupled over the past week, registering one of the highest rates of infection in the country, according to Haaretz.

    Israel’s National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Ronni Gamzu sparked outrage on Sunday after remarking that the country’s Arab community had almost carried out a “terror attack” with its behavior resulting in a surge in COVID-19 cases, reported The Times of Israel.

    “The Arab community has committed in the past fortnight, since Eid al-Adha, almost a terror attack with hundreds of sick people,” Gamzu said in an interview with the Ynet news site.

    “Gatherings, parties, celebrations, complacency, indifference — the feeling is that the coronavirus can’t hurt them,” added Gamzu, who is also Director of the Special Operations Control Center.

    Gamzu’s remarks triggered a wave of sharp condemnation, with critics underscoring the high percentage of workers in the Israeli healthcare system who come from Arab communities.

    An Israeli firefighter sprays disinfectant in Modi'in, Israel
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    An Israeli firefighter sprays disinfectant in Modi'in, Israel

    Ayman Odeh, head of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, urged Gamzu to engage with the Arab community of the country to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

    “It is a pity that, while the Arab doctors are at the forefront of the struggle against the coronavirus, [Gamzu] comes out with a statement that harms an entire society. Instead of such unfortunate statements, I invite him to work together to defeat the pandemic,” Odeh said.

    Israeli Arab journalist and politician Aida Touma-Sliman deplored Gamzu’s use of “racist discourse.”

    The Israeli government’s coronavirus point-man later apologized, suggesting his words had been misinterpreted and explaining the term “terror attack” was used by him to signify the effect on Arab communities.

    A Palestinian woman stands in the water on the beach during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. Tens of thousands of Palestinians visit Tel Aviv and other places in Israel after Israel granted travel permits to West Bank Palestinians for the holiday.
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    A Palestinian woman stands in the water on the beach during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016.
    “The intention behind the term ‘terror attack’ was stated in reference to the virus that causes its highest infection rates in the Arab community, and not society in general, as the headlines suggest… I would like to apologize if things were not understood in this way,” said Gamzu.

    The former Health Ministry chief who is CEO of Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center also issued a direct appeal to Arab leaders to actively try to bring down infection rates.

    “You have power, I know you. You’ll do it far better than the central government. Don’t wait — get help from the Home Front Command and resources from us. Only in this way can morbidity be reduced,” urged Gamzu.

    The news came as on Friday, the Health Ministry urged the public to stay away from the Arab Israeli town of Yarka due to a spike in coronavirus cases there, as the country faces a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases.

    On Sunday morning, 876 Israelis were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, 396 of whom were listed as being in serious condition.

    The death toll from the virus in the country reached 679 on Sunday, and a total of 92,404 Israelis are confirmed to have contracted the virus since the start of the epidemic, writes Israeli media citing the Health Ministry.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (97)

    Related:

    Israel Bought Coronavirus Vaccine, But Overlooked One Important Thing… Syringes
    Israel May Reportedly Halt Training Sessions for Reservists Due to Coronavirus-Related Concerns
    Muslim Celebrations of Eid al-Adha Around the Globe Amid Pandemic
    US Warned Israel of Coronavirus Outbreak in China in November, but ‘Nothing Was Done’ - Report
    Tags:
    Joint List, COVID-19, coronavirus, Israel, Israel, Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Adha
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse