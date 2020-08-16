Re-Occupation of Gaza: Who Wants It and How Profitable Can It Be For Israel?

Years after Israel's disengagement from Gaza, some Palestinians call on the Jewish state to come back and recapture the Strip. The only question that bears to be answered is whether Israel will ever want to enter the terrain it once left, especially given the fact that staying in the enclave would be a costly and dangerous endeavour.

15 years have passed since the last Israeli soldiers and settlers left the Gaza Strip after then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon decided to dismantle the 22 Jewish communities dispersed throughout the enclave.

But now Tzahi Hanegby, a Community Affairs Minister from the ruling Likud party, says Israel will not have another choice but to recapture the Strip it once controlled for 38 years.

"We will eventually have to go all the way into Gaza and take over because... one day there will be so many rockets and missiles fired from Gaza that the Israeli public won't accept the status quo anymore," he told i24NEWS, referring to a barrage of rockets launched by Hamas that Israel is facing from time to time.

However, that concept is nothing new. In 2015, for example, a survey found that slightly more than 50 percent of Israelis wanted to see the Gaza Strip recaptured, while experts and officials have also expressed their support for this idea in the past.

Occupation is Needed?

Now, however, there are also some Palestinians, who are joining the chorus.

Mohammed Taluli, a peace activist, who left Gaza almost a year ago, preferring to be a refugee in Greece than "a prisoner in the Strip", says the "return of the Israeli rule might bring stability to the enclave".

"Books have been written about the suffering of the Palestinian people but it was caused because of our own rulers, who refuse to take responsibility for the dire conditions that exist in the enclave".

The economic situation in Gaza has deteriorated after in 2007, when Hamas, an Islamic group deemed terrorist by Israel, took over the enclave ousting from there its main rival faction - the officials of Fatah.

As a result of the takeover, Israel imposed a blockade over the enclave, and that deteriorated the already difficult economic conditions of Gazans.

According to reports, poverty in the Strip has reached 75 percent in 2019, whereas unemployment stood at slightly more than 45 percent.

A Palestinian youth sells tea by the beach in Gaza City as coronavirus lockdown eases, on July 15, 2020.

2020 hasn't improved the conditions of Gazans either and after the outbreak of the pandemic in February that forced the local authorities to shut down public institutions, offices and businesses, unemployment rates have only gone up, pushing even more people into a poverty circle.

It was for these reasons, says Mohammed, that he couldn't hide his grief anymore, preferring the comeback of the Israeli rule.

"Back in the 80s [with the eruption of the First Intifada - ed.] Palestinians were still able to confront the Israelis and could still lead our resistance but a day after we could also go to work in Israeli territories and put food on the table, something that is not happening now," said Mohammed adding that his frustration was so big that he decided to share his thoughts with friends on his Facebook page.

Soon enough though he realised that that was a mistake. Although there have been people who supported Mohammed, the majority sent him hate messages, calling him a traitor, who opted to collaborate with Israel rather than support the Palestinian resistance.

It got to the point, where Mohammed and his family that remained in Gaza received threats forcing him to flee the Greek island of Leros where he was initially stationed fearing for his safety.

Nevertheless, Mohammed says he is determined to "tell the truth" despite threats and claims "there are many others like him in Gaza, who think this way".

"They will not be willing to say it openly because they are ruled by an iron fist and are fearing that radicals will come to get them but many Palestinian hold similar views," he reassured.

But quite an opposite view is present by the 2018 poll conducted in the West Bank and Gaza.

The survey found that only 9 percent of Palestinians in the West Bank and 10 percent in Gaza backed the idea of establishing a one-state on territories that now make Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the Strip, even if that meant that all the area's residents will be given equal rights.

Does Israel Need It?

Israel, so it seems, doesn't have this intention either, although in the past it has been toying with this idea.

Such was the case in 2014 when amid Israel's Operation Protective Edge that aimed at putting an end to the indiscriminate rocket fire emanating from Gaza, the IDF was asked to present an assessment on the repercussions and the costs of the Strip's potential seizure.

But the army's assessment shocked Israeli politicians. Apart from the fact that it predicted "hundreds of dead soldiers" if such an operation would ever take place, it also stipulated that maintaining Israeli presence in the enclave and catering to the needs of two million Palestinians would translate into big expenses that would come out from the public's pocket.

Israel has been there before. Prior to the disengagement, the Jewish state maintained two military divisions in the enclave, each containing up to 20,000 soldiers -- all with the aim to secure less than 9,000 Jewish settlers who resided in the area.

The IDF presence, however, didn't help the Jewish state to achieve security. Since 2000 and until the withdrawal in 2005, Palestinian terrorists killed more than 90 Israelis in the Gaza Strip. They have also launched around 2,500 rockets and mortar shells towards the enclave's Jewish communities, eventually driving Israel out of the area.

Will Israel be willing to enter those deep waters again? The former head of IDF intelligence doubts it.

"Politicians talk and Israel has the ability and the means to re-conquer Gaza but I can tell you that the human price Israel will need to pay to do that will not be worth it, and there is no party in Israel that will want to take this responsibility on itself," she said last November.