Register
09:35 GMT16 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinians wait to cross to the Egyptian side of Rafah border crossing after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 11, 2020.

    Re-Occupation of Gaza: Who Wants It and How Profitable Can It Be For Israel?

    © AFP 2020 / SAID KHATIB
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/10/1080184744_0:0:2908:1637_1200x675_80_0_0_4f4ba3695c2f64a923d82a611ce0e804.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008161080184670-re-occupation-of-gaza-who-wants-it-and-how-profitable-can-it-be-for-israel/

    Years after Israel's disengagement from Gaza, some Palestinians call on the Jewish state to come back and recapture the Strip. The only question that bears to be answered is whether Israel will ever want to enter the terrain it once left, especially given the fact that staying in the enclave would be a costly and dangerous endeavour.

    15 years have passed since the last Israeli soldiers and settlers left the Gaza Strip after then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon decided to dismantle the 22 Jewish communities dispersed throughout the enclave.

    But now Tzahi Hanegby, a Community Affairs Minister from the ruling Likud party, says Israel will not have another choice but to recapture the Strip it once controlled for 38 years.

    "We will eventually have to go all the way into Gaza and take over because... one day there will be so many rockets and missiles fired from Gaza that the Israeli public won't accept the status quo anymore," he told i24NEWS, referring to a barrage of rockets launched by Hamas that Israel is facing from time to time.

    However, that concept is nothing new. In 2015, for example, a survey found that slightly more than 50 percent of Israelis wanted to see the Gaza Strip recaptured, while experts and officials have also expressed their support for this idea in the past.

    Occupation is Needed?

    Now, however, there are also some Palestinians, who are joining the chorus.

    Mohammed Taluli, a peace activist, who left Gaza almost a year ago, preferring to be a refugee in Greece than "a prisoner in the Strip", says the "return of the Israeli rule might bring stability to the enclave".

    "Books have been written about the suffering of the Palestinian people but it was caused because of our own rulers, who refuse to take responsibility for the dire conditions that exist in the enclave".

    The economic situation in Gaza has deteriorated after in 2007, when Hamas,  an Islamic group deemed terrorist by Israel, took over the enclave ousting from there its main rival faction - the officials of Fatah.

    As a result of the takeover, Israel imposed a blockade over the enclave, and that deteriorated the already difficult economic conditions of Gazans.

    According to reports, poverty in the Strip has reached 75 percent in 2019, whereas unemployment stood at slightly more than 45 percent.

    A Palestinian youth sells tea by the beach in Gaza City as coronavirus lockdown eases, on July 15, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / MOHAMMED ABED
    A Palestinian youth sells tea by the beach in Gaza City as coronavirus lockdown eases, on July 15, 2020.

    2020 hasn't improved the conditions of Gazans either and after the outbreak of the pandemic in February that forced the local authorities to shut down public institutions, offices and businesses, unemployment rates have only gone up, pushing even more people into a poverty circle.

    It was for these reasons, says Mohammed, that he couldn't hide his grief anymore, preferring the comeback of the Israeli rule.

    "Back in the 80s [with the eruption of the First Intifada - ed.] Palestinians were still able to confront the Israelis and could still lead our resistance but a day after we could also go to work in Israeli territories and put food on the table, something that is not happening now," said Mohammed adding that his frustration was so big that he decided to share his thoughts with friends on his Facebook page.

    Soon enough though he realised that that was a mistake. Although there have been people who supported Mohammed, the majority sent him hate messages, calling him a traitor, who opted to collaborate with Israel rather than support the Palestinian resistance.

    It got to the point, where Mohammed and his family that remained in Gaza received threats forcing him to flee the Greek island of Leros where he was initially stationed fearing for his safety.

    Nevertheless, Mohammed says he is determined to "tell the truth" despite threats and claims "there are many others like him in Gaza, who think this way".

    "They will not be willing to say it openly because they are ruled by an iron fist and are fearing that radicals will come to get them but many Palestinian hold similar views," he reassured.

    But quite an opposite view is present by the 2018 poll conducted in the West Bank and Gaza. 

    The survey found that only 9 percent of Palestinians in the West Bank and 10 percent in Gaza backed the idea of establishing a one-state on territories that now make Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the Strip, even if that meant that all the area's residents will be given equal rights.

    Does Israel Need It?

    Israel, so it seems, doesn't have this intention either, although in the past it has been toying with this idea.

    Such was the case in 2014 when amid Israel's Operation Protective Edge that aimed at putting an end to the indiscriminate rocket fire emanating from Gaza, the IDF was asked to present an assessment on the repercussions and the costs of the Strip's potential seizure. 

    But the army's assessment shocked Israeli politicians. Apart from the fact that it predicted "hundreds of dead soldiers" if such an operation would ever take place, it also stipulated that maintaining Israeli presence in the enclave and catering to the needs of two million Palestinians would translate into big expenses that would come out from the public's pocket.

    Israel has been there before. Prior to the disengagement, the Jewish state maintained two military divisions in the enclave, each containing up to 20,000 soldiers -- all with the aim to secure less than 9,000 Jewish settlers who resided in the area.

    The IDF presence, however, didn't help the Jewish state to achieve security. Since 2000 and until the withdrawal in 2005, Palestinian terrorists killed more than 90 Israelis in the Gaza Strip. They have also launched around 2,500 rockets and mortar shells towards the enclave's Jewish communities, eventually driving Israel out of the area.

    Will Israel be willing to enter those deep waters again? The former head of IDF intelligence doubts it. 

    "Politicians talk and Israel has the ability and the means to re-conquer Gaza but I can tell you that the human price Israel will need to pay to do that will not be worth it, and there is no party in Israel that will want to take this responsibility on itself," she said last November.

    Tags:
    Israel, Palestinian Authority, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse